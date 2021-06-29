Bill that would ban Ohio schools, universities from requiring certain vaccines sent to at governor’s desk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate approved legislation on Monday that would prohibit schools and colleges from requiring certain vaccinations for students or faculty members.

If passed into law, the amended House Bill 244 would prohibit public educational institutions or colleges from requiring any vaccines that haven’t received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Currently, all COVID-19 vaccines in use have been given temporary emergency approval.

House Bill 244, which would also make it easier for children of military families to receive an education, would not impact vaccine requirements at private schools or public hospitals.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked about the legislation during an unrelated bill signing, but he would not comment on the proposal.

