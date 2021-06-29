2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton woman sentenced for stabbing female victim to death during fight

Cher Wagner
Cher Wagner(Source: Akron police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who was convicted by a jury of murder will learn her punishment on Tuesday afternoon.

Sentencing for Cher Wagner is set for 1 p.m. in front of a Summit County Common Pleas Court judge.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Wagner, of Canton, fatally stabbed Kelly Avery in June 2020 during a fight that stemmed from an argument.

Wagner was found guilty by a jury of murder and felonious assault.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland police)
Woman steals $4K purse off chair at Town Hall Restaurant
Akron carjackers steal victim’s red Ford Mustang convertible
(Source: WOIO)
Medical examiner identifies dad, 1 child who drowned in Berea’s Wallace Lake Park
FILE - Mayflies in Marblehead
Swarm of mayflies over Lake Erie shows up on weather radar