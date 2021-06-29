Canton woman sentenced for stabbing female victim to death during fight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who was convicted by a jury of murder will learn her punishment on Tuesday afternoon.

Sentencing for Cher Wagner is set for 1 p.m. in front of a Summit County Common Pleas Court judge.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Wagner, of Canton, fatally stabbed Kelly Avery in June 2020 during a fight that stemmed from an argument.

Wagner was found guilty by a jury of murder and felonious assault.

This story will be updated at the conclusion of the sentencing.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.