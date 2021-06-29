Cleveland awarded $500,000 state grant to replace aging lead pipes at hundreds of daycares

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has been awarded a $500,000 state grant to target aging lead pipes at daycare facilities in Cleveland. That’s according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency or the EPA.

Cleveland Water has identified at least 440 Cleveland area daycare centers connected to lead pipes.

Jerry Rach with the Ohio EPA is the Chief of the Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance, “Lead service lines can be a contributor to having lead in the drinking water – and that’s something that we’re trying to reduce. Daycares are particularly important from the standpoint of removing lead service lines because they serve child of all ages. Children under the age of three are the most sensitive to lead in the drinking water.”

At Edgewater Park, we caught up with Bridget Reckin, the mother of two-year-old Cora. She tells 19 News her daughter is her number one priority, and it’s good to hear that a potentially deadly problem is being addressed, “Kids are developing at a young age, and you want to make sure that you’re bringing them up in the best possible environment. Water and health and everything is so important at that age level.”

The Ohio EPA says lead service lines can contribute to having lead in the drinking water, and that’s something that they’re trying to reduce.

According to the City of Cleveland, buildings built before the mid 1950′s have the most lead service lines in the ground. Lead from pipes can seep into drinking water and cause irreversible developmental problems if ingested over a long period of time.

The Father of a three-year-old, Johnathan Steele, says it’s critical that children have safe drinking water because it could impact their growth and health. “Lead is definitely an issue in the City of Cleveland, and I think that being that I actually worked in a school district before, seeing the yellowness of the water, it’s astonishing to see that lead can be in the water for so long. I’m glad we’re doing something about it.”

The EPA tells 19 News Cleveland Water is working with area daycare centers to replace lead pipes and service lines and could begin that work in the next two weeks.

