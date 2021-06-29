Cleveland group calls upon President Biden to declare violence a public mental health crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One group is taking literal steps to combat the rise in gun violence, after nearly a dozen people were shot in Cleveland in the span of 24 hours over the weekend. One of the victims was an elementary school student.

For Pastor Anthony Williams, there’s a deeply personal reason why he’s standing up to silence the violence.

Most of us probably don’t remember Feb. 21, 2018. But, for Williams it’s a day he wishes he could forget. That’s the day his son, Nehemiah, was killed coming out of a grocery store in Illinois. Nehemiah was just 35 at the time.

“I knew then and my family knew then that I had to respond,” Williams said.

Since Nehemiah’s death, countless others have been murdered all across the United States, with gun violence continuing to rise in cities, including Cleveland.

“No American citizen is safe, despite your socio-economic conditions, " Williams told 19 News.

Early Friday morning, an 8-year-old was shot on the east side of Cleveland. Later that day, five people in their 20s were shot throughout the city. Then, on Saturday, three more people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy. One person died.

Williams and others, including Cleveland mayoral candidate Zack Reed, are asking President Biden to sign an executive order and declare violence a public mental health crisis.

“We’re tired of our young ladies not being able to walk down the street because they are being gunned down. We’re tired of our young men not being able to sit on their front porches because they’re being gunned down,” Reed said.

The group is currently taking steps to get the attention of those in Washington, D.C. They are en route, walking from Chicago to D.C., making stops in four other cities along the way.

“We have sent the president information. We have contacted the president, no response. So, we decided we have got to walk,” Williams said. “If our president is saying that ‘America is back’ then he needs to hear what we as citizens are saying. Sign the executive order, Mr. President.”

The group will head next to Pittsburgh, followed by Philadelphia, Wilmington DE, and Baltimore, before ending their walk-in Washington D.C. on July 4.

The fact is we’ve seen a surge in gun violence across the country since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s unacceptable — and we’ve got to take action to combat it. That’s why we’re announcing a comprehensive approach to prevent and respond to gun crime and ensure public safety. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

Last week, President Biden announced his plan to combat the rise in violent crime. This includes: strengthening background checks for buying a gun; a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines; and giving COVID-19 relief funds to local police departments to use for hiring more officers.

