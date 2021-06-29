Father, 2 children removed from non-designated swim area at Wallace Lake Park in Berea

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Father and 2 children removed from non-designated swim area at Wallace Lake Park(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A father and two children were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after they were removed from the water at Wallace Lake Park in Berea Monday evening, according to Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a man was fishing with his six children when they tried to swim in a non-designated swim area, Dolan said.

Dolan said four of the children were able to get out of the water by themselves, but the father, a girl, and a boy went under the water around 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Police and Berea Police removed the girl from the water at approximately 6:55 p.m., according to Dolan.

Her brother and father were removed from the water at approximately 7:20 p.m., she said.

All three were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident,” said the Cleveland Metroparks, who continues to handle the investigation.

