Governor signs bill into law investing $2.2 billion into Ohio’s economic recovery

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a ceremony to sign House Bill 168 into law.

The governor was joined by state legislators, as well as CEOs and other officials, for the Tuesday morning signing.

Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said House Bill 168 supports several of the administration’s key priorities.

The $2.2 billion funding distributed to Ohio from the federal American Rescue Plan package will assist economic recovery on the local level, improvements to health care facilities, and stabilizing the state’s water and sewer infrastructure.

House Bill 168 will also help repay Ohio’s loan to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which was used during the pandemic.

