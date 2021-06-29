Gun seizures rise even as the violent crime rate rises in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are not working on any specific directive or order but the department, so far in 2021, has taken a staggering amount of illegal guns off the streets.

At this time last year, Akron Police had taken 375 illegal guns off the streets and that number is up 60% this year 589 guns pulled off the streets.

“They know their neighborhoods, they know their districts, they are well informed and they are making stops and they’re taking guns at a record pace,” said Cpt. David Loughlin of the Akron Police.

Unfortunately, removing all those guns, while important, has not yet led to the reduction in violent crime that police and the community were hoping for following a year that set a record for murders in the city.

In 2020 Akron saw a record 50 murders in the city and already this year the numbers are significantly ahead of that pace.

“We’re seeing a lot of teenagers carrying guns, using it as a first choice rather than trying to come up with another means of mediation,” Captain Loughlin said.

The rise in violence, Loughlin believes, is being fueled online.

“Social Media is such a cancer right now, the feuds that go back and forth on that and they resort to violence without even talking about it first,” Loughlin said, “They hear something and automatically take it to a level that is completely unnecessary.”

There is no easy solution but Loughlin believes it has to be a community-driven approach involving religious leaders, the courts, people in the neighborhoods, and police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.