Man dies after attack on Cleveland’s West Side; Coroner rules death a homicide

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old man is dead after being attacked on Cleveland’s West Side last week.

The man was assaulted shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday near West 25th Street and Bridge Avenue, according to Cleveland police.

He was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Before passing, however, the man was able to tell authorities that he was assaulted by an unknown male.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Office ruled the 66-year-old’s death a homicide.

Police say they do not have a person of interest.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

