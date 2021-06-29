2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies dad, 1 child who drowned in Berea’s Wallace Lake Park

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Parma dad and his 10-year-old son died while swimming in a non-designated swim area at Wallace Lake Park in Berea Monday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Venjamin Lozitsky and his son Luke.

A third child, a girl, was also pulled from the water and is at a Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said Venjamin was fishing with his six children when they tried to swim.

Dolan said four of the children were able to get out of the water by themselves, but the father, the daughter and the son went under the water around 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Police and Berea Police removed the girl from the water at approximately 6:55 p.m., according to Dolan.

Her brother and father were removed from the water at approximately 7:20 p.m., she said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident,” said the Cleveland Metroparks, who continues to handle the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

FILE - Mayflies in Marblehead
Swarm of mayflies over Lake Erie shows up on weather radar
FILE
Governor signs bill into law investing $2.2 billion into Ohio’s economic recovery
Man shot to death in car on Cleveland’s east side
Man shot to death in car on Cleveland’s east side
Parma man arrested for killing woman, dumping body in Ashtabula County landfill
Parma man arrested for killing woman, dumping body in Ashtabula County landfill