Medical examiner identifies dad, 1 child who drowned in Berea’s Wallace Lake Park

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Parma dad and his 10-year-old son died while swimming in a non-designated swim area at Wallace Lake Park in Berea Monday evening.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Venjamin Lozitsky and his son Luke.

A third child, a girl, was also pulled from the water and is at a Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition.

Cleveland Metroparks Police Chief Katherine Dolan said Venjamin was fishing with his six children when they tried to swim.

Dolan said four of the children were able to get out of the water by themselves, but the father, the daughter and the son went under the water around 6 p.m.

Cleveland Metroparks Police and Berea Police removed the girl from the water at approximately 6:55 p.m., according to Dolan.

Her brother and father were removed from the water at approximately 7:20 p.m., she said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this tragic incident,” said the Cleveland Metroparks, who continues to handle the investigation.

