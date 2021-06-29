2 Strong 4 Bullies
NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes

Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi State fly ball in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Notre Dame won 9-1.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A proposed NCAA policy letting college athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, took the next step Monday.

The Division I Council recommended it to the Division I Board of Directors, which will vote on it Wednesday.

Under the policy, college athletes could profit off their NIL without violating NCAA rules until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

College athletes are considered amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships and school-related expenses.

But players have long advocated for financial benefits related to their athletic ability.

Several states have recently passed laws or had governors issue executive orders allowing NIL profits.

Under the proposal, athletes in states with such laws would need to adhere to the state guidelines on profits.

Schools in states without such laws can adopt their own parameters if they want.

