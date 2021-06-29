Northeast Ohio Weather: 90 degree heat again today; storm threat continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another day in the heat as we surge to around 90 degrees this afternoon in many spots. Heat index in the 90s. We will be watching for thunderstorms. These will be slow moving and produce locally very heavy rain in a short time. One driver will be a lake breeze this afternoon. A storm could pop up at any moment, but the greatest risk will be this afternoon and into this evening. We begin to change up the pattern tomorrow. An approaching cold front from the north will trigger thunderstorms. There is a little better risk of severe storms tomorrow. We have activated a FIRST ALERT DAY because of this. It remains humid tomorrow, but not as hot. High temperatures around 80 degrees for most. The cold front tracks through Thursday. More scattered showers and storms. High temperatures in the 70s with fairly humid conditions. That humidity level continues to drop Thursday night and Friday.

