Northeast Ohio weather: Storms around through Thursday, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been another hot and humid day across northeast Ohio.

Humidity levels will fall a bit by Friday, but in the meantime, it’s going to be stuffy through tomorrow, and even into Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms have also developed this afternoon, and storms will continue to move through over the course of the afternoon into the evening.

Some storms may produce strong winds and heavy rain.

More storms are on the docket for tomorrow, especially in the afternoon.

The severe weather threat is more impressive on Wednesday.

Any storm that develops Wednesday may be strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds in excess of 58 mph and torrential rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding.

We’ll have to get through another round of storms on Thursday before a cooler, quieter ending to the work week.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.