Parma Police search for missing endangered girl

By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 14-year-old endangered missing girl.

According to Parma Police, Jasmine Guzowski was last seen on June 26, 2021, at 10:30 pm at her residence in Parma. Jasmine is considered a high-functioning teen who has autism.

Jasmine is 5′6″ 110 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink shorts, and black fuzzy slippers, according to the press release from police.

Police said they believe that Jasmine may be on Cleveland’s West Side or possibly in North Olmsted. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Scott Faulisi of the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.

