Solon police ask for help locating missing Solon teen

Solon police ask the public be on the look out for Komm who has been missing for 24 hours.
Solon police ask the public be on the look out for Komm who has been missing for 24 hours.(Solon police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old who may be suicidal.

Alyssa Komm was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police media release.

Komm has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police say. She may possibly be wearing a black top and grey shorts.

She has been missing for 24 hours.

Those with information are asked to contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

