Solon police ask for help locating missing Solon teen

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police are asking for the public’s help locating a 17-year-old who may be suicidal.

Alyssa Komm was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police media release.

Komm has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police say. She may possibly be wearing a black top and grey shorts.

She has been missing for 24 hours.

Those with information are asked to contact the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.