Swarm of mayflies over Lake Erie shows up on weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Swarms of mayflies were so dense overnight, they were detected on weather radar over the western portion of Lake Erie.

19 News affiliate WTVG, of the Toledo area, shared a radar graphic in social media.

Well Hello Bugs! The radar was lit up last night, but there were only a few isolated showers. Most of the color was from the big Mayfly swarm emerging from the western basin. Are you seeing the insects? pic.twitter.com/LHizf6TclY — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 29, 2021

Mayflies come from the depths of Lake Erie, starting as an egg and hatching to a nymph burrowed into lake sediment. The nymph continues to grow larger until the skin sheds, showing off a pair of ready-to-fly wings.

The mayflies do not stick around for long. After emerging from Lake Erie, the mayfly’s winged-stage typically lasts up to two days before the pests die.

As annoying as mayflies are, they are completely harmless.

The insects tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the pavement or stuck to the side of cars.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.