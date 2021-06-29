2 Strong 4 Bullies
Swarm of mayflies over Lake Erie shows up on weather radar

FILE - Mayflies in Marblehead
FILE - Mayflies in Marblehead(Source: Marblehead police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Swarms of mayflies were so dense overnight, they were detected on weather radar over the western portion of Lake Erie.

19 News affiliate WTVG, of the Toledo area, shared a radar graphic in social media.

Mayflies come from the depths of Lake Erie, starting as an egg and hatching to a nymph burrowed into lake sediment. The nymph continues to grow larger until the skin sheds, showing off a pair of ready-to-fly wings.

The mayflies do not stick around for long. After emerging from Lake Erie, the mayfly’s winged-stage typically lasts up to two days before the pests die.

As annoying as mayflies are, they are completely harmless.

The insects tend to congregate under bright lights and rest on the pavement or stuck to the side of cars.

