2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wildlife officials want you to clean your feeders due to mysterious disease killing Ohio’s songbirds

Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird...
Sick Blue Jay with disease that's leading wildlife officials to urge people to remove bird feeders.(Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone with a bird feeder or bath to clean them thoroughly because of recent reports of a mysterious deadly disease for certain species.

Officials recommended using a 10% bleach solution, especially if sick or dead birds have been noted in the area.

Impacted species include:

  • Blue jays
  • Common grackles
  • European starlings
  • American robins
  • House sparrows

Birds that are diseased, whether dead or alive, can submit a report online or contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

It is unknown at this time what specifically is causing the disease in the birds.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 277new COVID-19 cases, additional 28 deaths added to state’s total
FILE
Bill that would ban Ohio schools, universities from requiring certain vaccines sent to at governor’s desk
(Source: WOIO)
Medical examiner identifies dad, 1 child who drowned in Berea’s Wallace Lake Park
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse