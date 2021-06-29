Wildlife officials want you to clean your feeders due to mysterious disease killing Ohio’s songbirds
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone with a bird feeder or bath to clean them thoroughly because of recent reports of a mysterious deadly disease for certain species.
Officials recommended using a 10% bleach solution, especially if sick or dead birds have been noted in the area.
Impacted species include:
- Blue jays
- Common grackles
- European starlings
- American robins
- House sparrows
Birds that are diseased, whether dead or alive, can submit a report online or contact a wildlife rehabilitator.
It is unknown at this time what specifically is causing the disease in the birds.
