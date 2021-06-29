Wildlife officials want you to clean your feeders due to mysterious disease killing Ohio’s songbirds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone with a bird feeder or bath to clean them thoroughly because of recent reports of a mysterious deadly disease for certain species.

Officials recommended using a 10% bleach solution, especially if sick or dead birds have been noted in the area.

Impacted species include:

Blue jays

Common grackles

European starlings

American robins

House sparrows

Birds that are diseased, whether dead or alive, can submit a report online or contact a wildlife rehabilitator.

It is unknown at this time what specifically is causing the disease in the birds.

