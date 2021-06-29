2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman steals $4K purse off chair at Town Hall Restaurant

(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chanel purse was stolen off a diner’s chair at Town Hall Restaurant Saturday evening.

Cleveland police said the victim was eating with family members in the W. 25th Street restaurant around 9:20 p.m. when the theft happened.

Woman caught on surveillance video stealing a purse.
According to police, the female suspect nonchalantly went behind the victim’s chair, stole the purse and kept on walking.

Police believe the suspect may be a Door Dash driver, because she can be seen on Town Hall’s surveillance camera picking up two orders prior to the theft.

The purse theft happened on June 19, 2021.
The white Chanel purse is worth an estimated $4,000.

If anyone recognizes the woman, please call Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

