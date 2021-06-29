Woman steals $4K purse off chair at Town Hall Restaurant
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chanel purse was stolen off a diner’s chair at Town Hall Restaurant Saturday evening.
Cleveland police said the victim was eating with family members in the W. 25th Street restaurant around 9:20 p.m. when the theft happened.
According to police, the female suspect nonchalantly went behind the victim’s chair, stole the purse and kept on walking.
Police believe the suspect may be a Door Dash driver, because she can be seen on Town Hall’s surveillance camera picking up two orders prior to the theft.
The white Chanel purse is worth an estimated $4,000.
If anyone recognizes the woman, please call Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.
