Woman steals $4K purse off chair at Town Hall Restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Chanel purse was stolen off a diner’s chair at Town Hall Restaurant Saturday evening.

Cleveland police said the victim was eating with family members in the W. 25th Street restaurant around 9:20 p.m. when the theft happened.

Woman caught on surveillance video stealing a purse. ((Source: Cleveland police))

According to police, the female suspect nonchalantly went behind the victim’s chair, stole the purse and kept on walking.

Police believe the suspect may be a Door Dash driver, because she can be seen on Town Hall’s surveillance camera picking up two orders prior to the theft.

The purse theft happened on June 19, 2021. ((Source: Cleveland police))

The white Chanel purse is worth an estimated $4,000.

If anyone recognizes the woman, please call Detective Carrucini at 216-623-5218.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.