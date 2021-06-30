2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 man in custody after a stand-off in Garfield Heights

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An early Wednesday morning stand-off ended peacefully after several hours.

Garfield Heights police responded to a home in the 12000 block of Rockside Road, near Turney Road, after a man was reportedly firing a gun outside.

The SWAT team responded to the scene and the man was taken into custody around 8 .m.

His name has not yet been released.

There were no reported injuries.

