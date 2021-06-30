2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Air conditioning companies face setbacks due to supply delays

19 Consumer Alert
19 Consumer Alert
By Aria Janel
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stepping inside on a hot summer day should give us all relief, but what happens when you turn your air conditioning on and nothing cools off?

Sal’s Heating and Cooling is booked up, as people are trying to get new air-conditioner units and repair their old ones.

“If there’s one big complaint, it’s that we can’t be at a certain place at a certain time,” said Sal Sidoti. “And with the unpredictability of heating, air conditioning, and plumbing, that’s just virtually impossible.”

Snarls in the supply chain are the biggest delay to getting your home air conditioning fixed.

Sidoti told 19 News it takes weeks to get parts in, something industries in every category are up against.

“I’m waiting for a shipment of water heaters that I cannot get,” said Sidoti. “ I’ve been waiting for two months to try and get two truckloads.”

When it come to new air-conditioner units, Sal’s has it covered. His team ordered more than usual and the warehouse is full, but the challenge has been getting those replacement parts.

“If one component’s missing, delay,” said Sidoti. “Then, if you don’t have a trucker to bring it up here, another problem.”

Despite the setback, Sidoti and his team are answering every phone call and working as hard as they can to get every home chilled for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Darryl Borden (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Man who shot at Cleveland police officers during domestic violence call sentenced to prison
GF Default - June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
A fire vehicle was struck today in Parma while responding to a medical emergency.
Parma fire vehicle hit by car
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights
2 killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Maple Heights