Air conditioning companies face setbacks due to supply delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stepping inside on a hot summer day should give us all relief, but what happens when you turn your air conditioning on and nothing cools off?

Sal’s Heating and Cooling is booked up, as people are trying to get new air-conditioner units and repair their old ones.

“If there’s one big complaint, it’s that we can’t be at a certain place at a certain time,” said Sal Sidoti. “And with the unpredictability of heating, air conditioning, and plumbing, that’s just virtually impossible.”

Snarls in the supply chain are the biggest delay to getting your home air conditioning fixed.

Sidoti told 19 News it takes weeks to get parts in, something industries in every category are up against.

“I’m waiting for a shipment of water heaters that I cannot get,” said Sidoti. “ I’ve been waiting for two months to try and get two truckloads.”

When it come to new air-conditioner units, Sal’s has it covered. His team ordered more than usual and the warehouse is full, but the challenge has been getting those replacement parts.

“If one component’s missing, delay,” said Sidoti. “Then, if you don’t have a trucker to bring it up here, another problem.”

Despite the setback, Sidoti and his team are answering every phone call and working as hard as they can to get every home chilled for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.