AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of breaking into a home in the 80 block of Jewett Street and stealing several items.

Police said the burglary happened on June 11.

Take a close look at the photo of the suspect shared by police:

Burglary suspect wanted for stealing from Akron home (Akron Police)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this burglary, call Det. L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.