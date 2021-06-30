2 Strong 4 Bullies
Burglary suspect wanted for stealing from Akron home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the man accused of breaking into a home in the 80 block of Jewett Street and stealing several items.

Police said the burglary happened on June 11.

Take a close look at the photo of the suspect shared by police:

Burglary suspect wanted for stealing from Akron home
Burglary suspect wanted for stealing from Akron home(Akron Police)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this burglary, call Det. L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

