Business leaders call on lawmakers to take action on Lake Erie’s harmful agal blooms

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Algal blooms are caused by pollution run-off combined with the summer heat. The green stuff is no joke either. It can have severe health impacts on humans and animals.

Not only are algal blooms dangerous to your health, but business owners that depend on Lake Erie for their livelihood say it also hurts their bottom line.

“The harmful algal blooms in 2011 cost Ohio $71 million in economic loss,” said Aubrey Miller, the founder of the Canton-based company ReBudSuds

She and 170 other business owners are a part of the Great Lakes Business Network that is demanding action be taken to reduce the pollution that triggers the problem.

“We urge policymakers in Michigan, Ohio, and Ontario to take this matter seriously and work on solutions,” said Jimmy Banish, COO of The Bear Factory.

The organization recently released a report that recommended some of the things that can be done to reduce algal blooms.

“We also support initiatives ensuring that manure is only applied to fields testing low in phosphorus,” said Miller. “Eliminating waste is good for your businesses, It’s good for everyone.”

Miller says Lake Erie needs to be protected for the sake of businesses and everyone who lives near the water.

