2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Hudson has first black bear sighting

The city of Hudson announced that a black bear was spotted.
The city of Hudson announced that a black bear was spotted.(City of Hudson)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Hudson announced that the annual bear migration through Hudson has begun with a sighting near Leighton Estates.

The city said this happens every year and the bears move out of the area pretty quickly.

Black bears have also been spotted in Perry and Painesville Township.

Bear sighted eating out of bird feeders in Lake County

Click here for tips on bear-proofing your yard and how to react if you encounter one.

You can see the city’s Facebook page and the original post here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Streetsboro fire department responded to a call about ducklings that fell into a grate.
Streetsboro fire department saves ducklings
Six-year Downtown Ambassador Shelly Pitchett looking forward to more help as downtown traffic...
Downtown Cleveland Alliance looks to add smiling faces to welcome back visitors
GF Default - June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls
Freddie Ivory (Source: Cleveland police)
68-year-old Cleveland man missing since June 23 found safe