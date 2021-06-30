City of Hudson has first black bear sighting

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Hudson announced that the annual bear migration through Hudson has begun with a sighting near Leighton Estates.

The city said this happens every year and the bears move out of the area pretty quickly.

Black bears have also been spotted in Perry and Painesville Township.

