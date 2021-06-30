2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland postal worker charged with stealing over $4,500 worth of mail, including checks and marijuana edibles

FILE - A person deposits mail in a box outside a United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19,...
FILE - A person deposits mail in a box outside a United States Post Office, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A United States Postal Services worker is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from mail.

Sa’Shanna Estell, a 26-year-old Cleveland woman, was indicted on theft of mail by a postal employee.

Court records allege that Estell knowingly stole mail items estimated to value $4,594.67 between July and September 2020. Items include:

  • A $3,870 cashier’s check
  • 8 gift cards totaling approximately $330
  • An Apple iPad
  • A smartwatch
  • A pair of Reebok shoes
  • Other clothing
  • 2 packages of THC edibles
  • $76 in cash

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Darryl Borden (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for man who shot a Cleveland police officer several times during a domestic violence call
Andre Julius Bacsa (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cuyahoga County corrections officer charged for rape of inmate
(Source: WOIO)
1 man in custody after a stand-off in Garfield Heights
Parma City School officials have decided not to require students or adults to wear masks during...
Northeast Ohio schools begin altering mask requirements as Delta variant rises