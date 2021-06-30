Cuyahoga County corrections officer charged for rape of inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County corrections officer has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Paul Viland issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“Today, Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer Andre Julius Bacsa was arrested by County Sheriff’s Deputies on charges involving sexual assault within the county jail. The charges included one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, felonies of the first degree.

“Bacsa is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Arrangements are being made to house him in a separate corrections facility. He was placed on administrative leave; Bacsa was hired on March 18, 2019.

“It is expected that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and grand jury will have additional charges to consider, and the internal investigation is ongoing.

“The care and protection of our jail detainees is of paramount concern. It is never acceptable to violate people’s rights as an employee of the Sheriff’s Department, and we continue with our pledge to proactively ensure that our staff serves at a high standard and is held strictly accountable.”

