Dispatch call shows potential delay in getting Cleveland Fire Marine unit to rescue scene

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An audio recording of a dispatch call between the Coast Guard and Cleveland Fire Dispatch, that 19 News has obtained, calls into question the readiness of the department to get the marine unit to a rescue site on the lake.

The Coast Guard called Cleveland Fire for help on June 25th after they received a call about 3 people on a boat who were overwhelmed with carbon monoxide but the fire department dispatcher could not take longitude and latitude coordinates from the Coast Guard firefighter who was trying to direct medical attention to the boat.

On multiple occasions, during the call that lasted over 5 minutes, the coast guard representative tried to find a way for Cleveland fire to use the coordinates to find the boat, even suggesting using a smartphone or google maps.

Finally, the Guard asked Cleveland Fire to send out the unit and that they would, by radio, direct the unit to the boat where the 3 victims were waiting for help.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Yaw said the guard will often ask for assistance, specifically when they believe victims will need critical medical help as Cleveland Firefighters are much better equipped as first responders.

Petty Officer Yaw had no specific comment on Cleveland Fire apparently being unable to take latitude and longitude coordinates.

Cleveland Fire and the Mayor’s office has not yet responded to our requests for comment.

