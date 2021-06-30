2 Strong 4 Bullies
Downtown Cleveland Alliance looks to add smiling faces to welcome back visitors

Six-year Downtown Ambassador Shelly Pitchett looking forward to more help as downtown traffic grows
By Vic Gideon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As coronavirus restrictions lift, people are returning to work, bars and restaurants reopen, and summer activities reach a peak.

Cleveland is seeing a crush of people return to downtown.

Ambassadors help and greet visitors as well as keep the city clean; an important job, according to Downtown Cleveland Alliance president and CEO Michael Deemer.

“Our Cleveland and Safe Ambassadors really lay that clean, safe, welcoming foundation to downtown Cleveland,” said Deemer. “It’s so important to everything we do.”

They’re actively recruiting at least a dozen new ambassadors to go with the more than 50 currently working from 7 a.m. to midnight every day.

“We need to ramp up our ambassador presence as quickly as possible,” said Deemer. “In order to do that, our board of directors authorized raising starting wages for ambassadors to $14 an hour and they also authorized health and dental benefits, and signing bonuses are available right now.”

Shelly Pritchett has worked the job for six years.

“There’s a lot of walking involved. You have to interact with the community and you have to be prepared for the elements,” Pritchett said. “As long as you have a positive attitude and you’re willing to get out here and work and interact with the people, you should do well.”

You can log onto the Downtown Cleveland Alliance website for more information about the jobs.

