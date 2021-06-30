2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Euclid residents irked as golf balls from nearby country club pelt homes, people, pets

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man who lives behind a golf course says that golf balls aren’t landing on the green, but are instead pelting the side of his garage.

Euclid residents living behind the Briardale Greens Golf Course on Briardale Avenue say this has been an issue for years, and they fear that someone is seriously going to get injured.

“The balls are just pelting us here. The golf balls are coming into the yard at different angles,” said David Kucinski, a homeowner behind the course.

Kucinski says balls frequently hit his home, garage, people, and pets.

“You can definitely tell it was a circular hit from a golf ball,” said Kucinski.

When golfers tee off, they may not know that if they overshoot their ball may hit one of the homes behind the golf course.

His solution to the problem is a higher fence.

“Golf courses utilize nets [to prevent balls from] damaging homeowners property at their driving range,” said Kucinski. “These things are 70 feet tall. They’re taller than the trees here and they aren’t an eyesore. It’s dark netting you know, they stand up.”

City of Euclid officials say netting is on its way. It was supposed to be installed this June, but the order has been delayed due to supply chain issues.

So where does that leave residents? The course staff is patching and repairing the compromised existing netting.

The city says they’re hoping that the netting does come in as soon as possible, and when it does they will be update residents that the netting has arrived.

19News asked if the city is going to install a taller fence, but they haven’t gotten back to us. Briardale says they do everything they can do to contain golf balls and that they will continue taking necessary precautions to keep all golfers and those who live around the course safe.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
1 man in custody after a stand-off in Garfield Heights
Theives are swiping keys from car dealerships, then returning for cars later, according to two...
Teen thieves swipe keys, then cars from Brookpark Road car dealerships
Dead Man’s Curve reopens after rollover semi crash
Dead Man’s Curve reopens after rollover semi crash
Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
Woman granted protection order against former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, report says