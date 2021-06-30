FIRST ALERT DAY: A risk of severe thunderstorms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is slowly tracking across Michigan this morning. The atmosphere in Ohio remains unstable and humid. Thunderstorms will be in the area through the day. Any one of these could turn severe and produce heavy rain. The better opportunity is this afternoon and early evening. It won’t be as hot today due to cloud cover and high chance of storms. High temperatures around 80 degrees. More showers and storms in the forecast tonight. Low temperatures in the 60s. That cold front will track through tomorrow. A pattern flip happens as we start to turn less humid and cooler. Scattered showers and storms tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures only in the 70s. A cool day indeed Friday as temperatures only make it to around 70 degrees for a high. Mostly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms. Don’t be surprised if you see a waterspout over Lake Erie.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.