Former Maple Heights school secretary accused of stealing over $40,000 expected to change plea

Maple Heights High School secretary charged with theft in office.
Maple Heights High School secretary charged with theft in office.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Maple Heights High School secretary accused of stealing more than $40,000 in funding is expected to change her plea in the case on Wednesday.

A hearing for Karla Hopkins is scheduled for noon. She was indicted on one felony count of theft from office.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said, between July 2017 and June 2018, Hopkins embezzled money from various school programs, including:

  • Class of 2018 dues and yearbook fees
  • Auto Tech funds
  • Student Council funds
  • Flag-drill team funds
  • Books and ID badge fines

As secretary of the high school, Hopkins was responsible for collecting dues, revenues, and fees from numerous programs.

Maple Heights police began investigating after a large amount of money was discovered missing from the senior class fund. Hopkins was eventually named a suspect in the crime.

“This individual stole from the students she was employed to assist,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously said. “These disgraceful actions require that she be schooled in the criminal justice system.”

