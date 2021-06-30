Indians outfielder Josh Naylor scheduled for surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Josh Naylor will have surgery Friday for a leg that has “multiple fibula fractures,” the team announced Wednesday.

Naylor was examined by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic.

Naylor, 24, was injured Sunday in a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement.

Naylor will miss the rest of this, his first full season with Cleveland. He was hitting .253 with 7 HR and 21 RBI.

He was acquired in a 2020 trade with San Diego for Mike Clevinger.

