Indians outfielder Josh Naylor scheduled for surgery

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical...
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Josh Naylor will have surgery Friday for a leg that has “multiple fibula fractures,” the team announced Wednesday.

Naylor was examined by foot/ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic.

Naylor, 24, was injured Sunday in a collision with second baseman Ernie Clement.

Naylor will miss the rest of this, his first full season with Cleveland. He was hitting .253 with 7 HR and 21 RBI.

He was acquired in a 2020 trade with San Diego for Mike Clevinger.

