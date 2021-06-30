2 Strong 4 Bullies
June 30 declared Arthur Treacher’s Day in Cuyahoga Falls

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly 50 years, Cuyahoga Falls residents have enjoyed Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips.

That’s why Mayor Don Walters declared today, June 30, Arthur Treacher’s Day.

The business is known for iconic fish and chips.

There’s only one location left in the whole United States, and you’ll find it right on State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

“From 826 locations to just one; Cuyahoga Falls is proud to host the only and the best Arthur Treacher’s in the country!” the mayor wrote in a Facebook post.

A proclamation ceremony is happening at 3 p.m. at 1833 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls.

