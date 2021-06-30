2 Strong 4 Bullies
Local courthouse carding for proof of vaccine

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STARK Co., Ohio (WOIO) - A crackdown at the courthouse door, that is a COVID-19 crackdown. Stark County is now requiring anyone stepping foot inside the building to show proof of vaccine or mask up.

Once you show proof of vaccine, you’ll be handed a blue bracelet. If you don’t have proof of vaccine, you’ll be handed a mask, and you’ll be required to wear it inside the building.

“We’re not doing this to be a leader. It’s my understanding the courts across the state still have varying degrees of protection,” said Dwaine Hemphill the Court Administrator at the Stark Co. Courthouse.

Hemphill tells 19 News it’s the county’s growing COVID hospitalizations and death numbers pushing them to check if you’ve been vaccinated.

“The most recent report from June 9th also indicates that Stark County’s rate of death to COVID-19 complications is 1.4 times higher than the state of Ohio average,” said Hemphill.

This week roughly with 120 jurors coming through the doors, it’s another reason to stay vigilant.

“Those people don’t have any choice, they’re required to come into the courtroom for jury service,” said Hemphill.

The county says it will card you at the door until they see their local COVID numbers taking a plunge.

