Man pleads guilty to impersonating a police officer and kidnapping 14-year-old

(WOIO (custom credit) | WOIO)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced that Adam Rodriguez, 30, pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Dec. 2019.

“This victim experienced several minutes of sheer terror before courageously escaping,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “Thankfully, a good Samaritan nearby was able to help her, otherwise this may have had a different ending.”

On Dec. 16, 2019, the victim was walking home from school near West 87th Street and Madison Avenue when Rodriguez followed her several blocks in his vehicle, a decommissioned police car, according to a press release.

Rodriguez pulled up next to her and identified himself as a police officer.

After instructing her to get in, the victim noticed a gun on the floor and questioned where he was taking her.

Rodriguez then threatened to kill her, according to the release.

The victim was able to open the car door and run to a nearby residence, where a good Samaritan assisted with getting her home before the police were called.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, one count of impersonation of certain officers, and one count of having weapons under disability

Rodriguez will be sentenced on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

