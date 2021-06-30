Man who shot at Cleveland police officers during domestic violence call sentenced to prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Wednesday to six to nine years in prison for shooting at Cleveland police officers during a domestic violence call in July 2020.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Darryl Borden fired two times at police after officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of East 81st Street around 3:45 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

Cleveland Police Officer Jennifer Kilnapp was struck several times in the arm and back.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors announced in court Wednesday the bullet which struck Officer Kilnapp actually came from her partner, who had returned fire.

Officer Kilnapp’s partner administered first aid, before EMS took her to the hospital.

SWAT officers took Borden into custody later that morning after a standoff.

Officer Kilnapp was released from the hospital several days later.

Officer Kilnapp spoke in court Wednesday and said she still has nerve damage and suffers from frequent nightmares.

She is also receiving treatment for PTSD.

