Months after promised deadline, Cleveland home remains unfixed after housefire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of delays, Shawn Bradberry Long feels ignored as her E. 153rd St. property remains unfixed. Now, she’s looking for her money back.

“Yeah, I think it must be personal,” she said.

The city condemned the home after a Feb. 6th house fire. She decided to try and save the home and paid over $17,000 to have Judah Enterprises take on the job. Workers promised to complete the job by April 21st, but it is far from over.

“No windows, no doors, which he promised we were going to put all-new doors in,” Bradberry explained, “nothing had been done.”

She also explained several issues inside the house:

“They put up walls and didn’t do the electrical…so they had to put holes in the walls...

“Now they’re putting a window in and not repairing the burnt wood...

“There was supposed to be a new door here, that was in April; there’s no door still.”

When 19 News arrived at the home, workers were finally present, but Bradberry says this should have been happening a long time ago: “This is the first time I’ve seen people here in months.”

Beal Mason with Judah Enterprises was also at the site and chose not to show himself on camera. He did say he wants to speak with Bradberry and is working as fast as he can.

“They shouldn’t treat people like this,” the homeowner said. “They took my money, they got $17,000, and this is what they did?”

Bradberry reached out to the city of Cleveland to see if she can file a complaint; she has yet to receive a response.

19 News also reached out to the city’s Building and Housing Department and will be awaiting a response.

