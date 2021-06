PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Fire Department’s Medic 5 vehicle was struck by another vehicle while responding to a medical emergency today.

The firefighters and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured.

Parma Fire Department said that the potential for injuries is always there and for people to be constantly aware of emergency vehicles.

The dangers of our job extend beyond fires and the dangerous situations we encounter daily. Today Medic 5 was responding... Posted by Parma Fire Department on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

