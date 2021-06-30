Railcar slips track in Sugarcreek township, causes road closure

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A railcar slipped its track in Sugarcreek Township in Stark County Tuesday evening damaging track and leading to a road closure.

The railcar’s wheels came off the tracks shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawndale Road SW is closed just west of Justus Avenue SW and will remain closed until crews can repair the track.

Ohio Central Railroad has not announced an estimated time of repair, the release said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

