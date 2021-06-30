2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Railcar slips track in Sugarcreek township, causes road closure

This is a generic photo of a set of train tracks. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
This is a generic photo of a set of train tracks. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A railcar slipped its track in Sugarcreek Township in Stark County Tuesday evening damaging track and leading to a road closure.

The railcar’s wheels came off the tracks shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawndale Road SW is closed just west of Justus Avenue SW and will remain closed until crews can repair the track.

Ohio Central Railroad has not announced an estimated time of repair, the release said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Jared "Drake" Bell
Drake Bell, former star of Nickelodeon children’s shows, pleads guilty to incident involving a 15-year-old girl
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs

Latest News

Rollover semi crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Dead Man’s Curve
Rollover semi crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Dead Man’s Curve
The woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
3 injured in single vehicle crash in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
Commuter Cast
Humid weekend ahead with risk of rain Friday and Saturday
Commuter Cast
Delays expected due to traffic light outages on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland