Rollover semi crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Dead Man’s Curve

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The eastbound lanes of I-90 are shut down at Superior Avenue after a semi rolled over at Dead Man’s Curve.

Cleveland Fire confirmed the semi is leaking diesel fuel on the highway.

HAZMAT crews are on scene to clean up.

The rollover happened at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 37-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition.

There is no time estimate as to when I-90 east will be reopened.

Return to 19 News for updates.

