Sentencing for man who shot a Cleveland police officer several times during a domestic violence call

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Cleveland man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting a Cleveland police officer several times in the arm and back in July 2020.

Darryl Borden was convicted of attempted felonious assault in May.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, police officers were called to a residence in the 2000 block of East 81st Street around 3:45 a.m. on July 20, 2020.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said a 45-year-old woman called police after Borden threatened her with a gun and fired a shot into a bedroom floor.

When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found Borden hiding in a bathroom, prosecutors said.

Borden then fired multiple shots, striking Officer Kilnapp.

Officers returned fire before running outside to safety.

Williams said Kilnapp’s partner administered first aid, before EMS took her to the hospital.

She was released from the hospital several days later.

SWAT officers took Borden into custody later that morning after a standoff.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.