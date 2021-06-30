2 Strong 4 Bullies
Side-by-side pothole and sinkhole stops drivers in their tracks in South Collinwood

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A sinkhole and a pothole side by side on Nottingham and Melville in the South Collinwood Neighborhood are causing drivers to suddenly slam on the brakes.

The estimated depth of the pothole is 8-10 inches deep, causing cars to slump up and down.

The sinkhole isn’t fixed but is surrounded by cones.

All of this leads to a nasty ride for Kevin White and others.

He delivers pizzas here daily.

“It’s definitely aggravating,” White said.

We reached out to Cleveland Water and they have sent us the statement below:

“The hole on Nottingham and Melville is not a sinkhole. It is due to a water main break that was repaired over the weekend. Repairs to the water main were completed on Sunday morning. A catch basin was damaged when the break occurred. Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC) was contacted and is working to repair the catch basin. Once WPC is able to make its repairs, the street restoration will be completed.”

