STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro fire department was called yesterday for a mother duck calling for help along State Route 303 because her babies had fallen down a grate.

The firefighters removed the grate and lifted the ducklings out to safety.

Once in a while, we receive a call for assistance that is a bit out of the ordinary, but just as rewarding nonetheless.... Posted by Streetsboro Fire Department on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

