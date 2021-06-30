Tallmadge bus aide convicted of gross sexual imposition after touching kids on school bus

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Tallmadge bus aide pleaded guilty late Tuesday to four counts of gross sexual imposition and five counts of attempted gross sexual imposition.

Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall-Jones then sentenced Howard Thomas Franklin Jr. to 24 months in prison and five years probation.

Franklin must also register as a Tier 1 sex offender after he is released.

In September of 2019, Franklin was employed as a bus aide on school buses which transported students for Tallmadge Schools when he was arrested for inappropriate touching of five young girls outside their clothing.

The victims were between the ages of six and nine.

