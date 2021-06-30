2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights closed due to car crash

By Avery Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadway Avenue in Maple Heights is closed due to a serious car crash.

The closure is between Fleming and Lee roads.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a blue car lost control and slammed into a pole, a witness told 19 News.

The impact separated the engine from the car.

According to the witness, the driver was doing 80 MPH in a 25 MPH zone.

Maple Heights police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

No word on how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

