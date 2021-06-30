2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman granted protection order against former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, report says

Trevor Bauer (Source: AP Images)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOIO) - TMZ Sports has reported a woman was granted a temporary domestic restraining order in Los Angeles against former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer for an alleged assault.

The alleged victim’s attorney told TMZ Sports he expects criminal charges to be filed against the Cy Young winner.

Bauer’s attorney reportedly denies the allegations.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021,” Bauer’s attorney said in a statement shared by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bauer’s attorney wrote.

Bauer currently plays for the Dodgers with a three-year $102 million contract signed in 2021 that makes him one of the highest-paid sports players per year.

He played for the Cleveland Indians from 2013 through the first half of 2019 before finishing the season with the Cincinnati Reds.

