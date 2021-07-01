2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police: Driver’s vehicle shot multiple times during road rage incident

East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron
East Tallmadge Avenue, Akron(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting at a man during an overnight road rage dispute.

According to Akron investigators, officers responded to East Tallmadge Avenue just after midnight on Thursday for reports of a road rage incident.

Police found a 33-year-old man at the scene who said he was driving home from work earlier when he got into a verbal argument with another motorist.

The victim pulled into the parking lot of a nearby business, he told police. After circling the lot and pulling back out, the driver said he heard gunshots.

Detectives said the driver discovered multiple bullet holes in his vehicle when he returned home.

It’s believed, according to Akron police, that two suspects were in the silver Nissan Versa at the time of the shooting.

  • White male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, between 180 and 190 pounds with a shaved head
  • Black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, between 170 and 195 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

