Akron police look to identify theft suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to identify a man who stole a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck and an attached aluminum trailer on June 17.

The truck and trailer were taken from the victim’s driveway in the 1200 block of Eastwood Avenue.

The stolen truck is red with wood-paneled sides and the trailer is silver.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective R. Welser at 330-375-2530, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

