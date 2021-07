AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake police are investigating the theft of a Bobcat and trailer from Beach Park Plaza located at 33501 Lake Road.

The incident occurred on June 27 and the police are looking for information on the Chevy Avalanche pictured below.

Contact Avon Lake police at 440-933-2211 if you know anything.

Avon Lake police looking for information on Bobcat and trailer theft. (Avon Lake Police Department Facebook)

