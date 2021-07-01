Child struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s East side
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an accident involving a child pedestrian on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 55th Street and Kinsman Road.
There is no update to the child’s condition at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.