Child struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and paramedics responded to the scene of an accident involving a child pedestrian on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 55th Street and Kinsman Road.

There is no update to the child’s condition at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.

