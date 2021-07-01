Cleveland police: 1 dead after pursuit, crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police pursuit ended with one man dead Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Cleveland’s East Side.

According to police, the chase broke out shortly after officers spotted a suspect vehicle in the area of E. 93rd Street and Dickens Avenue.

The driver, a man, rammed police vehicles and fled, a spokesperson for Cleveland police said in an email.

19 News confirmed the pursuit ended in a crash near E. 111th Street and Forest Avenue.

The spokesperson said the suspect vehicle hit a pole and flipped.

Police say a shot was fired from inside the suspect vehicle during the incident. Police didn’t say if the shot was fired before or after the crash. Police also didn’t say if a gun was recovered.

“No force was used by members of the Cleveland Division of Police,” spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia wrote in an email.

The man died at the scene, police said.

His identity and cause of death are not yet released.

Cleveland police will continue investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.