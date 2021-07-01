Fireworks-related injuries & deaths spiked during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend, many Ohioans will paint the town red, white and blue to celebrate our nation’s birthday.

And hopefully, most will do so in the company of friends and family rather than in pain in an emergency room.

According to new data, fireworks-related injuries and deaths rose by around 50 percent here in the United States during the pandemic.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report showed at least 18 people died in 2020 after an incident involving fireworks. That’s compared to 12 people in the previous year.

Eight of those 18 deaths involved someone who had been using alcohol or drugs.

About 15,600 people were treated in emergency rooms last year due to fireworks-related injuries. That’s up from 10,000 people in 2019. Firecrackers caused the most trips to the ER, followed by sparklers.

According to the CPSC report, most fireworks-related injuries in 2020 happened around Independence Day.

“Leave it to the professionals,” said David Monder, director of community services for ‘Prevent Blindness,’ Ohio affiliate.

Prevent Blindness is one of about 50 organizations part of Ohio’s Fireworks Safety Coalition.

“You do not want to have these fireworks go off course and go into your neighbor’s yard and light up your neighbor’s house,” Monder told 19 News.

And if you think that doesn’t happen, think again. It happened to Greg Mintz’s neighbor in Ohio City.

“A few years back, a house burnt down on my street because of people lighting off fireworks,” said Mintz.

The commission said the sharp spike in fireworks-related injuries and death was most likely due to public fireworks displays being cancelled due to COVID-19.

With many of those displays back on this year, Monder hopes the number of fireworks-related injuries will go back down. But he said he fears that dip will be only temporary if Governor Mike DeWine signs off on a contentious fireworks bill.

“That takes us in the complete opposite direction,” Monder said.

Here in Ohio, setting off commercial-grade fireworks is illegal, even though many choose to ignore the ban. You can buy fireworks in the Buckeye State, but you have to take them out of Ohio within 48 hours. A bill ,however, passed by both the Ohio House and Senate would change all of that.

The bill would allow individuals to set off commercial-grade fireworks on July 3rd, 4th, 5th, and the previous and following weekends.

People will also be allowed to set them off on all public holidays, including New Year’s Eve, Juneteenth, and Labor Day.

The legislation would still allow local government to restrict the use of fireworks, but only if cities opt-out.

Even if Governor DeWine signs off on the bill by Friday, the new law would still not go into effect until next year.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.